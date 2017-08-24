Maharashtra: Loan wavier to roll out from October 1

Farmers in Maharashtra have restarted their agitation 62 days after they called off their first 11-day strike for a loan waiver. (Representational image) Farmers in Maharashtra have restarted their agitation 62 days after they called off their first 11-day strike for a loan waiver. (Representational image)

September promises to be a good month for the farmers in Maharashtra as the state government is looking to roll out the loan waiver amounts directly into their bank accounts from October 1. Minister of Cooperation Subhash Deshmukh announced in Pune that September 15 would be the last date for filling online applications form.

Back in June, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver for farmers in the state. This announcement was made in the backdrop of the unprecedented farmer’s strike that Maharashtra had seen in the first week of June. As per the scheme, individual farmers would have Rs 1.5 lakh waived off from their outstanding loans while regular payees would get 25 per cent rebate or Rs 25,000 in their accounts. However, technical issues and frequent changes in the nature of the scheme had till date stopped the loan waiver from being implemented.

Deshumuk said September 15 would be the last date to fill the online forms and scrutiny of the claims will be done in the next 15 days. “We hope the farmers will get the waiver from October 1 onwards in their accounts,” he said. The minister went on to add that the deadlines can be relaxed in case of eligible farmers.

Responding to complaints of technical issues being faced by farmers while filing the forms and also of complaints of Mahaeseva Kendras allegedly demanding money to fill in the form, Deshmukh said all complaints will be dealt with seriously. “The collectors have been instructed to the deal with each and complaints seriously,” he said. Till date 25 lakh farmers in the state have filled the form online.

