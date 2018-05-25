Maharashtra Legislative Council elections: Shiv Sena wins from Nashik, party thanks Bhujbal faction for support

“Chhagan Bhujbal’s followers played a key role in supporting me and the Sena in the elections,” said Sena candidate Narendra Darade. “Chhagan Bhujbal’s followers played a key role in supporting me and the Sena in the elections,” said Sena candidate Narendra Darade.

The Shiv Sena has won the legislative council elections in Nashik, the results of which were declared on Thursday, riding to victory after an NCP faction loyal to senior party leader Chhagan Bhujbal voted for it in a major setback to the NCP. Sena candidate Narendra Darade defeated NCP’s Shivaji Sahana by 190 votes. “Chhagan Bhujbal’s followers played a key role in supporting me and the Sena in the elections,” said Darade.

The polling for six legislative council seats took place on May 21. While the results of five seats were declared, counting for the Osmanabad-Beed-Latur seat has been deferred. The BJP and Sena won two seats each and the NCP one. State NCP president Jayant Patil underplayed the results in Nashik, saying, “It is likely the Sena may have got support from the BJP to bag the seat.”

The development does not auger well for the NCP, which has always held an edge in the Nashik region. In the Parbhani-Hingoli legislative council seat, Sena’s Viplav Bajoria defeated Congress candidate Suresh Deshmukh by 256 votes. In Amravati, BJP minister Pravin Pote won, defeating Congress’s Anil Madhopadiya. Pote bagged 458 votes while Madhopadiya got only 17 votes. In the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli legislaive council seat, BJP’s Ramdas Ambatkar defeated Congress’s I K Kumar Saraf by 80 votes. In Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, NCP’s Aniket Tatkare won by defeating Sena’s Rajiv Sabale.

