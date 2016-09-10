Maharashtra leads in Swachh Bharat Mission

Maharashtra: Swacch Bharat mission is driven by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the portfolio of urban development. (Source: File Photo) Maharashtra: Swacch Bharat mission is driven by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the portfolio of urban development. (Source: File Photo)

Maharashtra has taken the lead in the Swachh Bharat Mission. Of the ten top districts rated best under the project, five districts are from Maharashtra — Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Thane.

Sindhudurg (96.8) ranked as number one for cleanliness in the country. It was followed by Satara (92.9) which bagged third place; Kolhapur (91.6) placed fifth; Ratnagiri (90.9) at eight and Thane (88.7) ninth.

The mission is driven by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the portfolio of urban development. In the successive meetings in the state, he had set tough targets to be accomplished to make the state a leader in Swachh Bharat Mission.

Fadnavis has tied the cleanliness drive to health mission. Another project under the cleanliness drive relates to making Maharashtra plastic free by 2017-18. Under Swachh Maharashtra, the government has taken up multiple projects, all interlinked, to bring better results.

The Open Defecation Free (ODF) is a project pursued aggressively across districts. So far, 50 towns in the state have become ODF. Making entire state ODF by 2017 is the target.

