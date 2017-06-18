Maharashtra leads in awards for Prime Minister Awas Yojana

Maharashtra has received the maximum awards for execution of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), for its technology-driven processes for registration, geo-tagging and sanctioning of houses under PMAY (Gramin).

The state has bagged the gold medal for its impressive performance in overall implementation of PMAY (Gramin).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday gave the credit for the good work to all concerned departments and officials, describing it as team work. The state has been rated amongst the first three for payment of assistance and completion of target houses under PMAY and for mason training. Satara district featured in the list of significant achievements category across districts in the country for completion of the houses under the project. The award will be given on June 19.

