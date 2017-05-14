Maharashtra launches project to de-silt dams and check soil erosion

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

At Sindhi village (Jafrabad taluka) in Jalna district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday launched the state government’s project to desilt dams and check soil erosion on agriculture land. The project is titled Gaal Mukta Dharan, Gaa Yukta Shivar (desilt dams, stop soil erosion) and its objective is to provide nutrient-rich soil that is desilted from the dams, free to farmers to use it on their fields.

During his tour in of Osmanabad and Jalna, Fadnavis held interactions with farmers on the new project seeking their participation. From Jalyukta Shivar that makes drought-prone villages water reliant, the government has turned to nutrient-rich soil to double production and income of farmers.

