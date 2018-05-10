Maharashtra: KDMC mayor, deputy mayor elected unopposed

Sources said there is a possibility of an alliance between Sena and BJP in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. Sources said there is a possibility of an alliance between Sena and BJP in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

Shiv Sena’s Vinita Rane and BJP’s Upeksha Bhoir were on Wednesday elected unopposed as mayor and deputy mayor respectively of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Last week, the nominations for the mayor and deputy mayor posts were filed. Rane filed the nomination for the mayor’s post, while Bhoir filed the nomination for deputy mayor. Bhoir had also filed the nominations for mayor’s post. Kasif Tanki, an Independent corporator filed nomination for the deputy mayor’s post.

On Wednesday, Bhoir withdrew her nomination for the mayor’s post and Tanki withdrew his nominations for deputy mayor’s post. Subsequently, Rane and Bhoir were elected unopposed.

In the 2015 civic elections, the Shiv Sena had won 52 seats, while BJP won 42 seats in the 122-members civic body. MNS has nine corporators, Congress four and NCP two in the corporation. “Our claim on mayor’s post is based on strength in the civic body. The formula of mayor to the Sena and deputy mayor to the BJP was decided in 2015 itself,” said Gopal Landge, Sena’s district president.

Sources said there is a possibility of an alliance between Sena and BJP in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. “One of the alliance partners is troubling the BJP in Ulhasnagar. So, the BJP is talking about getting Sena on board in Ulhasnagar,” said a Sena leader.

