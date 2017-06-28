Kalyan violence: Protest turned violent after 50-60 ‘miscreants’ took over, say police

As many as 25 people were injured in the protest As many as 25 people were injured in the protest

FIVE DAYS after 25 people, including 12 policemen, were injured in a violent protest by villagers in Kalyan, the Thane police probe has revealed that the protest got out of hand after nearly 50-60 “miscreants” took control of it. The protest originally planned by the Nevali Sangharsh Samiti, “went out of their control” as more aggressive elements took over and started attacking policemen, Thane police officials said. The police have made 32 arrests in the case so far and identified the miscreants involved in the rioting.

Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh said, “Even in the past, the Nevali Sangharsh Samiti has taken part in protests but they never turned violent. What we found is that while the committee members had called for the protests on a big scale, the protest soon went out of their control. We have identified about 50 to 60 people, who became aggressive and started attacking the police staff. They will soon be arrested.”

An officer from the Hill Line police station said, “We share a good rapport with the villagers and were surprised at the violence. We do know that they had planned the protests and had also collected tyres for burning, but the misbehaviour with the police was result of some aggressive elements taking over the protests.”

Since June 22, shops and dhabas in the area have downed their shutters fearing police action. An officer said shops and dhabas would be opened for business soon. The police denied allegations that they had damaged some windows in the villages in the night after they had been attacked by the locals. So far, there are four FIRs registered in the matter with three of the cases carrying the attempt to murder charge.

