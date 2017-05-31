Maharahstra MLA Ramesh Kadam approaches police for FIR against team

MLA RAMESH Kadam Tuesday approached the Nagpada police station with a complaint against the police escort team which he had allegedly abused last week. Kadam had been granted permission by the special court on Monday to approach the police station with a complaint.

The court had directed Byculla jail authorities, where Kadam is lodged, to send him to Nagpada police station. Deputy commissioner of police, Akhilesh Singh, confirmed that a complaint had been received.

“We have received the complaint. We are looking into the veracity of the complaint,” he said. Kadam’s advocate, Tapasya Awsare, said that the MLA’s statement was recorded by the police.Last week, Kadam had been purportedly caught on video abusing a policeman who was leading a police escort team to take him to JJ Hospital from the Byculla jail for a medical check-up.

After an inquiry, the Nagpada police filed an FIR against Kadam on charges including criminal intimidation. Kadam Monday told the court that he wanted to file a counter complaint against the policemen for allegedly demanding a bribe for him.

