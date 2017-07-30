Jawaharlal Nehru Port: Container cargo clearance zooms by 491 per cent

The customs at Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JN Port) in Navi Mumbai has seen a record 491 per cent increase in total container cargo that opted for the Direct Port Delivery (DPD) scheme in the first five months of 2017. DPD is a global clearance method wherein cargo is transferred straight from the terminal to place of delivery, instead of initially holding it at a container freight station.

Between January-May 2017, 1,55,652 TEUs (Twenty foot equivalent unit, used to describe quantity of cargo) were cleared through DPD, up 491% year-on-year from 26,330 TEUs cleared during the same period last year, according to customs data. The total number of containers arriving at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), that opted for DPD too has increased from 6.41 per cent in January to 32 per cent in May.

JN Port handles about 55-60 per cent of country’s total container traffic. About 25 per cent or Rs 54,000 crore of the national revenue from customs comes from this port.

“The DPD clearance system, first introduced in 2008 but never properly implemented, is now being used by firms after JN Port customs pushed companies such as Reliance Industries and the Tata Group to adopt the new system last year,” said a customs official.

According to customs, DPD has cut the clearance time of containers from seven days to two days at JNPT and resulted in cost reduction of about Rs 10,000 to Rs 60,000 per TEU for an importer.

“Due to a series of measures we have been able to improve the efficiency of the JN Port. In fact, importers are increasingly moving away from nearby ports such as Pipavav, Hazira and Mundra port to JN Port,” said John Joseph, former chief commissioner of Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House. Earlier this month, Joseph was appointed Director General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DG GSTI).

Apart from this, Joseph said a new facility called the No Use Bond has significantly freed up the otherwise congested port road.

Under this facility, an importer submits a sample to the concerned agency such as the FSSAI for tests and takes the import cargo to its warehouse by submitting the bond to the customs. The bond mandates that the goods will not be used until cleared. By the time the cargo reaches the factory of the importer, typically it gets clearance from the government agencies. Earlier, the goods were not released by the customs until it was cleared by the government agencies.

Joseph said that a recent CII study has estimated that due to a slew of reforms at JN Port, the import cost has come down by at least 75 per cent.

This, according to him, will lead to export competitiveness. However, he said the biggest challenge for the customs in future will be to maintain the quality of services offered by the agency in the last six months.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App