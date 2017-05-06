Maharashtra: Jalyukta Shivar will help farmers reap multiple crops, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Jalyukta Shivar projects will not only help overcome drought but also enable farmers to reap two to three crops by rotation in a year, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Friday, he visited village Sawangi Pol in Wardha district to review the ongoing Jalyukta Shivar projects. He lauded the villagers for their participation in the water conservation projects.

Exuding confidence of assured water sources following the projects, he said: “The water conservation works will yield positive results that will last several generations and prevent drought. The farmers will be greatly benefited as they would be able to cultivate two to three crops in a year following assured irrigation.”

The tireless efforts of villagers of Sawangi Pol in Arvi taluka of Wardha is very inspiring, he added.

A young Sadhna Uikey, mother of a 6-month-old from Sawangi, was felicitated for her contribution to water conservation work in her village.

Fadnavis said: “Such outstanding work is possible only when villagers take the decision to change their destiny by fighting and overriding the problems. My government will provide full support to such efforts.”

Referring to the Yashoda river rejuvenation project, he said 27,989 families across 143 villages along the banks in Arvi, Wardha, Devla and Hinganghat would be beneficiaries.

