Maharashtra: ‘Jails overcrowded, give bail to inmates serving time for petty crimes’

Bombay High Court. (File Photo)

In an effort to reduce overcrowding in Maharashtra jails, the prison department has been seeking sanction to give bail to those prisoners who are being tried for offences in which the maximum punishment is a seven-year term. Additional Director General-Prisons B K Upadhyay recently informed the Bombay High Court about a Supreme Court order to this effect and requested the court to pass a direction to implement it in the state.

“Overcrowding of prisons is a big issue and the Supreme Court has in the past directed the state to not send criminals who are being tried for offences where punishment is less than seven years to jail. There are specific direction to automatically release them on bail, pending trial. It has not been implemented yet. Twenty per cent of the prisoners are languishing behind bars for minor and petty offences, pending trial. They should be let out. It will solve the issue of overcrowding to a large extent,” he said.

Currently, nearly 29,000 prisoners are lodged across 54 prisons in the state against a capacity of 23,000. The department wants accused being tried for offences such as theft, minor assault, cheating etc to be granted an automatic bail pending trial.

“We are also planning a new prison in Mandala in Mankhurd for which the state government’s sanction is awaited. Besides, additional barracks are being added to the existing prisons,” added Upadhyay. The prison department is also working in coordination with a private consultant firm for addressing the issues of overcrowding as wells as other problems in the criminal justice system.

As a result of less number of police escorts to take prisoners to courts for proceedings on an everyday basis, the department has already finished installation of 332 units of videoconferencing facilities in Maharashtra courts and will be installing another 187 in the next six months. “We are looking to carry out all the remand cases via videoconferencing. It will save a lot of time, resources and money,” said Upadhyay.

