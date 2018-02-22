Maharashtra join hands with Israel for drought-free Marathwada

ISRAEL’s national water company Mekorot and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) signed an agreement on Wednesday for a survey of water resources in drought-prone Marathwada region. The agreement was signed between Mordechai Mordechai, chairman of Mekorot Develop-ment & Services Ltd, and MJP Member Secretary Vikas Rastogi in the presence of ministers and senior government officials.

India representative of Mekorot, Romiel Samuel, said the company has been dealing successfully for the benefit of Israeli citizens with desert-like climates and water shortage for more than 80 years. “One of the company’s greatest achievements is the smart infrastructure and planning of water infrastructure of Israel. We are very proud with the first project for Maharashtra being a plan to permanently solve the Marathwada water crisis.”

