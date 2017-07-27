Inter-state gang busted

Tilak Nagar police on Wednesday arrested an inter-state gang of five who would target houses at day time and make way with cash and valuables. The five accused had targeted a house under the jurisdiction of Tilak Nagar police station this year and made way with cash and valuables worth Rs 1.88 lakh.

During investigation, the police found that the accused had also conducted break-ins at Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Thane. The accused would usually target three-four storeyed buildings that did not have security guards and break into those houses when no one was present.

