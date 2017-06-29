Injured Breach Candy doctor whose house caught fire dies

OrthopAedic surgeon Dr Kekoo Kavarana, who was admitted to a hospital after a fire broke out in his Malabar Hill house early Thursday morning last week, passed away Saturday. Kavarana was being treated at Breach Candy Hospital. The 75-year-old doctor had been critical for two days, police said.

“Dr Kavarana died of his injuries on June 24. We have registered a case of accidental death. His body was handed over to his family,” said an officer at Malabar Hill police station.

The fire brigade has told the police that the blaze might have been caused by a short-circuit. “Once the fire brigade submits its report, we will know which part of the house the fire broke out from,” said the officer.

Around 3.30 am on June 22, officers at Malabar Hill police station noticed smoke coming out of Dilkhush Apartments, located across the road. Three policemen entered the house to find Kavarana’s son, Kairus, and daughter-in-law, Sunaina, outside. The policemen used torch-lights of their cell phones to find their way inside the house and found Kavarana’s wife, Firoza, lying on the floor and rescued her.

“The smoke was very thick and we had to wait for five minutes before we could go inside again to disconnect the gas connection in the kitchen. That’s when we saw the doctor lying unconscious on the floor,” said an officer who was part of the rescue operation, adding that by then Kavarana had inhaled a lot smoke.

The police said Firoza was still in the hospital and was stable.

After the fire was put out, the police rescued four other residents of the building. They found Kavarana family’s pet pug, Hutch, dead in their washroom.

Karavana was a consultant orthopedic surgeon at Breach Candy Hospital. He had graduated from Grant Medical College in 1966 and practised in the UK for seven years.

