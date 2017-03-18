Maharashtra: Industrial growth slowest in 3 years, manufacturing sector, MSMEs also hit

THE DEMONETISATION of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes last November appears to have impacted Maharashtra’s industrial growth, which at 6.7 per cent recorded the slowest in the past three years. According the the Economic Survey Report submitted in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Friday, the 6.7 per cent growth rate of industry is also the poorest amongst the three major sectors of the economy. In 2014-15, industry grew at 6.9 per cent and in 2015-16 it pegged a growth at 7.5 per cent. The industrial sector accounts for 33.8 per cent of the state’s economy.

The Central Economic Survey had also projected a slowdown in the country’s industrial sector to 5.2 per cent from 7.4 per cent in the previous fiscal. The manufacturing sector has also witnessed stunted growth with rates expected to fall from 9.3 per cent to 8.4 per cent.

The report also quotes figures from the Annual Survey of Industries which shows that the total number of industries in the state has been falling. According to the ASI report quoted in the survey, Maharashtra as of 2014-15 (the latest figures available) has 28,601 industries. The number is fewer by 522 compared to 2013-14 when the state had 29,123 industries. The closure of these 522 industries has led to job loss for 2,000 people.

The Micro, Small and Medium enterprises sector has also been hit. In 2015-16, 20,220 new MSMEs were added, fewer than 36,992 added in 2014-15. Job creation in these MSMEs has also been hit with the newly opened up MSMEs creating 1.66 lakh jobs which is the lowest in the last five years.

The translation of industrial proposals into fully commissioned projects also stands at only 44.57 per cent in the state. From 1991 till November 2016, a total of 19,437 industrial proposals valued at Rs 11.37 lakh crore were approved in the state, of which only 8,664 with a total investment value of Rs 2.69 lakh crore were commissioned. During 2016-17, as many as 262 projects with an investment of Rs 28,625 crore were registered, of which only 22 with investment of Rs 2361 crore got commissioned.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now