Maharashtra: In remote areas, doctors to be available via video-conferencing

Huge vacancies in Maharashtra for specialist doctors has forced the government to come up with an innovative solution — to start primary health centres (PHCs) where doctors will be available through telemedicine. In tribal regions facing dearth of both public and private doctors, officials said, nurses and para-medical staff would be trained to treat patients, while doctors would be consulted through video-conferencing.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In these PHCs, a kiosk will have a telemedicine consultation facility on one side and a laboratory on the other for diagnostic tests. Doctors attached with rural hospitals and medical colleges will provide consultation through video conferencing. Nurses will be trained to conduct physical examinations and narrate symptoms to a specialist via the video call.

The concept has already been rolled out in a few PHCs in Melghat. It will be scaled up to include other tribal regions (Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Chandrapur and Konkan belt) in dire need of specialists. “These are areas where doctors are not willing to get posted,” said Dr Satish Pawar, director at Directorate of Health Services (DHS).

Nearly 40 per cent of posts for specialists such as paediatricians, gynaecologists, nutritionists, obstetricians and ophthalmologists are vacant in the state, according to official figures. In Palghar for instance, paediatricians, gynaecologists, nutritionists, etc. visit from five private hospitals in Mumbai for monthly camps.

The new district has high vacancies in medical posts and alarming malnutrition rates. Hospitals have adopted blocks in the district to conduct screening and treat children. According to Vijay Satbir Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health, efforts are under way to recruit over 1,332 doctors and para-medical staff in Maharashtra. Of these, 545 are for super-specialty medical posts.

“We plan to rope in BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery) doctors for tribal postings where MBBS graduates are not willing to go. We have noticed that BAMS doctors are ready to practise in tribal areas,” he said.

In certain regions of Nandurbar, the government has also appointed ‘flying doctors’, who visit villages on motorbikes to treat patients. These are BAMS doctors who stock regular medicines for fever, cough and cold with them. “It is expected that with technological advancements, specialists from far away can be roped in on a regular basis. This will also address maternity and infant growth,” Singh added.