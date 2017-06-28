Illegal parking at Metro II site leads to traffic jam

The Metro construction site near Cuffe Parade. Dilip Kagda The Metro construction site near Cuffe Parade. Dilip Kagda

WITH WORK on Metro 2 preventing parking of vehicles along Link Road, residents of Laljipada in Kandivali have started parking along the central median, leading to traffic chaos during peak hours.

The MMRDA and traffic police have disallowed parking along Link Road following work on the Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro corridor. “No work is going on here, so we park our vehicles for a short while,” said an auto-rickshaw driver as he parked his vehicle along the divider. When The Indian Express visited the site, there were no guards or traffic wardens nearby.

“We have not seen anybody deployed to prevent illegal parking. People park according to their fancy and nobody clears them away,” said a shopkeeper, whose shop overlooks the construction area. An MMRDA engineer said soil-testing, utility shifting and foundation designing work is under way. “This takes two-three months and during this time we have barricaded only one side. People tend to misuse this. Once the other side too is barricaded, people will stop parking vehicles here,” said the MMRDA engineer.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App