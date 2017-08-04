Maharashtra: IAS officer faces action over graft

The opposition leaders had produced an audio clip and its transcript in both Houses of the legislature against Mopalwar. (Source: Express File Photo) The opposition leaders had produced an audio clip and its transcript in both Houses of the legislature against Mopalwar. (Source: Express File Photo)

Facing heat from the Opposition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday removed IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar as the managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited over audio clips in which he was purportedly heard fixing a deal for a plot in Mumbai. The officer has also been removed from the Samruddhi Corridor project till the probe is completed.

Announcing the decision in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, Fadnavis said Mopalwar has been removed from the posts he held in the MSRDC till the probe is completed. On Wednesday, the CM had said that the government would complete within a month the inquiry into allegations of irregularities and demand for bribe against him.

The CM said the charges pertained to projects undertaken during the previous Congress-NCP government, “which had given him prime postings”. “It is not related to the ongoing Samruddhi Corridor project, or any project undertaken by the BJP-led government in the last two-and-a-half years,” he said.

The opposition leaders had produced an audio clip and its transcript in both Houses of the legislature against Mopalwar. They, however, agreed that the clip was not related to any ongoing project. Congress leader Dilip Walse-Patil said, “Our contention was how could a bureaucrat whose credentials are being questioned head an important project like Samruddhi Corridor.”

