Maharashtra hyperloop project: 10-km test track to be built from Pune’s Hinjewadi

Plans to build a hyperloop train, which theoretically could travel faster than an airplane, between Mumbai and Pune will commence with a 10-kilometre test track from Pune’s Hinjewadi. The announcement came a day after the Maharashtra government signed an MoU with British millionaire Richard Branson-led Virgin group to build the Mumbai-Pune hyperloop.

The hyperloop works by transporting passengers through low-pressure tubes inside pods at high speed. For the Mumbai-Pune route, Branson had said that the Hyperloop train could reach a speed of 1,000 km/hour. In theory, the system could comfortably cover the distance between the two cities in less than 20 minutes. While the 10-km pilot track won’t be long enough to reach such speeds, senior officials said it was a crucial first step. The Virgin group has built such a test track in California, the officials said.

Two big-ticket infrastructure projects expected to improve the mobility within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region could take flight soon. At a seminar in the Magnetic Maharashtra business conclave on Tuesday, the Chief Minister declared that the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which would connect the island city of Mumbai to regions in Navi Mumbai, would kick off in the next two to three weeks. Work on the Mumbai coastal road project is also expected to start from March, confirmed Mumbai civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta. In a related development, there are indications that Mumbai’s new development control regulations could soon be approved by the government.

Fadnavis said there was a decisive push for the two elevated suburban rail corridors — the CST-Panvel corridor and the Bandra-Virar corridor — to take off. He added that plans were afloat to integrate various public transportation models in the MMR — including the suburban rail service, metro rail services, monorail and the proposed roll on/roll off passenger ferry service — to provide seamless transportation to citizens.

