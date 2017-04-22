Maharashtra: Hyderabad man booked for hoax hijack email

A Hyderabad man has been booked for sending a hoax email to the Mumbai Police commissioner last week claiming that flights in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai could be hijacked. Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna was arrested by the Hyderabad police earlier this week.

On Friday, a team of Mumbai Police officers went to Hyderabad to seek his custody. Krishna has been booked for impersonation, criminal intimidation and under the Information Technology Act.

Krishna, a travel agent by profession, allegedly sent the email to avoid a vacation with his girlfriend in Goa.

High alerts were issued at all three airports and security was beefed up following his email.

