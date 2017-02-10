Maharashtra: Hundreds attend funeral of 7 friends

The bodies of seven victims being taken for the final rites at Parsiwada Samashan, Sahar Road Thursday. Kevin DSouza The bodies of seven victims being taken for the final rites at Parsiwada Samashan, Sahar Road Thursday. Kevin DSouza

A massive crowd gathered at the Parsiwadi Shamshan in Andheri Thursday morning to attend the funeral of the seven friends who died in a car accident on the Mumbai-Goa highway Wednesday. Prashant Gurav (31), Sachin Sawant (31), Mayur Belnekar (28), Kedar Todkar (26), Akshay Kelkar (24), Nihal Kotiyan (22) and Vaibhav Manve (32), all residents of Vile Parle East, were heading to Goa for a short vacation when the car they were travelling in veered off the road near Ratnagiri and crashed into a tree, killing them on the spot. The eighth friend, 22-year-old Abhishek Kambli, is the sole survivor and is currently undergoing treatment at the Sion hospital.

Among the several visitors at the funeral was actor Jay Bhanushali, who had come to grieve the loss of his long time make-up artist Prashant Gurav. Associated with him since his first show in 2006, the actor recalled Gurav as a “jolly guy” with strong faith in God. “I came to know about his death yesterday morning but could not believe it to be true… I met him during my first show and while the other makeup artists wanted to work for established names, Gurav was the only one who wanted to work for me. I had decided that day that he would be my artist for as long as I am in the industry,” said Bhanushali.

Gurav’s sister is set to get engaged this Sunday, while his own wedding had been fixed for December this year. “He would always say that he will first get his siblings married off and only then think of his marriage,” recalled Bhanushali.

Fondly remembered by the neighbours as a ‘friendly lot’, the group of friends regularly organised subsidised trips to Shirdi for them. “Themselves Sai Baba devotees, they formed a group, Lakshya, to take people to Shirdi. More than 20 to 30 buses would be organised and all at a nominal price of Rs 120. This time they decided to arrange a trip for themselves and then this happened,” said a neighbour.

The parents and close relatives of the victims are yet to come to terms with the tragedy. With the family members in shock, ambulances were kept ready at the funeral site anticipating any eventuality.

Close to 20 friends were to go on the trip together but the others eventually backed out due to various reasons. Some of them saw off the group Tuesday night.

“I was returning from Siddhivinayak mandir Tuesday night when I saw the group leaving around midnight. We didn’t get a chance to chat up as they were all ready to leave. We said we would catch up once they return. But it was never to be,” said Anand, their childhood friend who had backed out of the Goa trip.