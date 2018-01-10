Maharashtra Human rights body appoints committee to look into drug abuse

An intelligence team appointed by the commission in November 2017 found that Khan succumbed to drug overdose. REUTERS/John Vizcaino An intelligence team appointed by the commission in November 2017 found that Khan succumbed to drug overdose. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Raising serious concern over the rampant drug abuse among the youth, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has appointed a committee under Maharashtra National Law University to understand why youngsters are drawn towards drug addiction. It will also direct the narcotics control bureau to take stringent measures to curb drug supply.

Hearing a matter of 2016 in which a 21-year-old aspiring actress, Rukhsar R Khan, died at her friend’s house in February allegedly following a drug overdose, a single bench comprising Justice MA Sayeed, on Monday, said that the police were not negligent in its investigations in Khan’s death. The commission, however, directed the director general of police to sensitise its officials on drug abuse and the importance of controlling the illegal supply chain.

“It is a matter of worry that youngsters are getting addicted to drugs and its easy availability must be checked,” observed Justice Sayeed.

In her complaint, Khan’s mother Anjumara Khan stated that Khan went to a friend’s house in Kandivali at 4 am on February 6, 2016, for a house party. A day later, the mother was informed by a male friend that Khan had passed away in the house. Anjumara alleged in her complaint that her daughter was forcefully given drugs and later raped, adding that the Charkop police had not carried out a thorough investigations to probe the rape allegation.

An intelligence team appointed by the commission in November 2017 found that Khan succumbed to drug overdose. A post-mortem report indicated excessive levels of “unknown poison” in her blood. The Charkop police investigating the matter informed the commission that Khan, a Govandi resident, allegedly consumed Mephedrone on the night of February 6. Her friend, who also consumed the drug the same night, was admitted in a Jogeshwari hospital for treatment.

In the complaint, Anjumara claimed that her daughter’s body was found half-clothed and wrapped in a blanket in the Kandivali flat a day after she repeatedly tried to reach her on phone. While the commission found no evidence of rape through its investigation committee’s report, it stressed on importance to sensitise the police through seminars.

Recently, the MSHRC entered into an agreement with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and Maharashtra National Law University to research and assist in issues related to human rights violation. A committee under the law university will now submit a recommendation report on substance abuse and make necessary regulations to curb its use.

“Her (Khan’s) case highlights the rampant drug abuse. We have also directed the narcotics bureau to track the availability of such drugs since they are illegal,” Sayeed added in his observation.

