Maharashtra: Housing regulator to start work from May 1

All decks have now been cleared for the appointment of a housing regulator in Maharashtra. Following the consent of the state’s law department, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday notified the rules regarding the establishment of the housing regulatory authority.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier approved these rules on March 22.

Senior housing department officials said that the regulator will be functional from May 1 onwards. Officials said that the rules regarding the registration of the developers will also be notified in the coming few days. Gautam Chatterjee, an Officer on Special Duty, Chief Minister’s office, has already been appointed as the interim regulator. He is expected to be appointed as the full time authority.

