Maharashtra honours 24×7 Nagpur water scheme

THE STATE government on Thursday awarded the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for excellent implementation of 24X7 water supply scheme across the city. Days before, local BJP MLAs had criticised officials of Orange City Water (OCW), a private limited company implementing the scheme, raising questions about the decision.

Asked how did the scheme get the state government award if it was badly implemented, Bawankule said: “The scheme is definitely good and the company has done good work in bringing water to the city. But there are many problems with distribution to many parts of the city, particularly the congested old parts.”

