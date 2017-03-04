Maharashtra higher secondary education question paper leak board files police complaint

A DAY after a question paper was leaked and circulated on WhatsApp minutes before the HSC board exam, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) has filed a police complaint to track the origin of the message.

“Although we haven’t received any formal complaints, based on newspaper reports, we have made a complaint with the Vashi police station,” said GK Mhamane, chairman of MSBHSE. Meanwhile the board clarified that no re-examination will be held.

“We have received a complaint from the state board about a question paper going viral on WhatsApp. It has been forwarded to the cyber cell of crime branch,” said Ajay Kumar Landage, senior inspector, Vashi police station.

On Thursday, pictures of the Marathi question paper started circulating on WhatsApp minutes before the exam began. Board officials said that the message was circulated at 10.46am.

Since most students were already seated by 10.30am, not many could have taken advantage of the message, according to a senior official.

The board is yet to acknowledge the case as a ‘leak’.

“The timestamp on the message was of 10.46am and by that time most students are inside in the classroom. By that time most students submit their phones, too,” said SY Chandekar, secretary, Mumbai division of MSBHSE. Chandekar said that because of the timing, the question couldn’t reach many and hence not many students could have taken undue advantage.

Mhamane said that no such cases have come to light in any other divisions and hence a complaint was filed only in Mumbai. Further course of action will be decided after the source of the message is identified, he said.

However, teachers were not too happy with the board taking the matter lightly.

“Students are allowed to enter the examination hall till 11.30am. That gives some students around 40 minutes to prepare the answers,” said Sachin Karnawat, president of Maharashtra Class Owners’ Association. He said that the association will wait till Monday for the state and the board to take action.

State education secretary Nand Kumar said that all procedures were being followed. “The cyber cell’s report will be in within three days. We will gauge the damage and decide the action thereafter,” said Kumar.

This is the third year in a row that a question paper was leaked during board exams. Last year, an accountancy paper was available on WhatsApp before the exams. “A teacher on supervisory duty was eventually found responsible and action was taken against the teacher,” said Mhamane.