Heavy rain in Mumbai, likely to continue this week

The city experienced heavy rainfall all through the day on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar conditions will last for the rest of the week. “The enhanced activity will continue on the Western Coast for the next two to three days. It is a result of low pressure formed in the Arabian Sea,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

While the Santacruz observatory received 51.1 mm rainfall, the Colaba observatory received 63 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

According to the BMC data, the eastern suburbs received the maximum rainfall with 31 mm, while the island city received 27 mm rainfall. The western suburbs received 29 mm.

According to the IMD website, the city would receive intermittent rainfall or thundershowers in the next 24 hours. Strong gusty winds have also been predicted. Fishermen were warned from venturing out to the sea.

“Owing to the gusty winds going up to 50 km per hour, fishermen have been warned against going into the sea,” added Hosalikar. The BMC received 95 complaints of tree falls until Wednesday morning, with the most complaints, 42, from the western suburbs. In Trombay a tree fell on a taxi, but no one was injured. Water-logging was noticed at Kamani Junction, Malad Subway.

