Maharashtra: Heavy rain forecast, IMD issues advisory

The city is likely to receive heavy rain or thunderstorm on Thursday and during the weekend, the weather department has predicted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting heavy to very heavy spells of rain in Mumbai, warned people to remain indoors during the weekend. It has issued a warning for June 9 in Mumbai predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

“In view of intense rainfall forecast, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period,” the IMD said. The IMD has said that the heavy spells of rainfall will be experienced over south Konkan and Goa from June 7. It said that widespread rainfall activity will gradually increase to north Konkan including Mumbai leading to extremely heavy spells over the weekend.

The BMC has cancelled the weekend holiday for its senior officials and directed them to be present in the headquarters on Saturday and Sunday. They have also sent an advisory to all emergency teams to be prepared for any adversity. The seven-day forecast also predicts a dip in temperatures through the week. By Tuesday next week the maximum temperatures are likely to dip to 31 degrees and minimum temperature to 23 degrees. On Wednesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were one degree above normal, at 34.4 degrees and 27.4 degrees respectively.

