Heavy rain affects local train services

Heavy rainS affected the local train network as 13 services were cancelled and many other trains were delayed on the Central Railway. “There was waterlogging between Sion and Kurla stations from 5.57 pm to 6.43 pm. Due to this, a few train services were delayed by 15-20 minutes and 13 services were cancelled,” a spokesperson of CR said.

Varanasi-bound Kamyani Express was delayed near Asangaon after reports of engine failure. Other trains towards Kasara were also delayed after a goods train reported failure.

