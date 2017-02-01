Maharashtra health dept to start neonatal screening to detect diseases early

The ailments in focus are sickle cell, hypothyroidism, and adrenal hyperplasia. The ailments in focus are sickle cell, hypothyroidism, and adrenal hyperplasia.

The state health department is planning to roll out a pilot project in a few districts to screen for neonatal illnesses and to provide treatment at early stages. With this, diagnosis of at least three diseases will be done immediately after childbirth.

The ailments in focus are sickle cell, hypothyroidism, and adrenal hyperplasia. Sickle cell is a blood disorder that causes limb pain and is transmitted from parents to children. Hypothyroidism is an underactive thyroid gland that leads to slow metabolic activities in patients.

Adrenal hyperplasia is a congenital disease causing deficiency in production of enzymes that can lead to a wide range of medical conditions depending on which enzyme production is affected.

According to the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), screening of all the three diseases will be conducted at district hospitals and women’s hospitals in Nagpur, Nashik, Wardha, Thane, Osmanabad, Pune, and Satara in the pilot project. “In a few months, depending on success of the screening and treatment stage, more diseases may be included,” said Dr Archana Patil, joint director at DHS.

In the first year, at least 50,000 newborns will be screened. Screening will simultaneously happen for physical deformities of newborns. A budget of Rs 3 crore has been allocated for the programme. Pregnant women delivering in government hospitals will be given free diagnosis of these three diseases for their babies.

Currently, under a sickle cell programme, the state only diagnoses this disease through screening camps in a few districts. Sickle cell is prevalent in tribal pockets and there is limited awareness due to poor screening and treatment options. With diagnosis immediately after birth, a child can be provided early treatment to maintain the count of red blood cells and haemoglobin in the body. “We will use ELISA test and basic screening to diagnose children. Since they will be picked up from birth, management of symptoms becomes easier,” Patil added.

So far, even medical colleges do not have the facility for screening congenital illnesses in newborns. Across Maharashtra, at least 18 lakh deliveries are recorded every year, of which 10 lakh take place in government hospitals.

With the new facility, the government expects a higher turnout for deliveries in rural and tribal pockets. “The proposal is ready but still in the planning stage. In a few months, we will start the screening procedure,” said Dr Satish Pawar, director of DHS.