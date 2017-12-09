Maharashtra has lowest tobacco prevalence in India

Across Maharashtra, 6 per cent men and 1.4 per cent women surveyed smoked tobacco. But those consuming smokeless tobacco — areca nut, khaini, zarda, pan masala — are much higher with 31.7 per cent men and 24.4 per cent women found habitual of it in Maharashtra.(File photo) Across Maharashtra, 6 per cent men and 1.4 per cent women surveyed smoked tobacco. But those consuming smokeless tobacco — areca nut, khaini, zarda, pan masala — are much higher with 31.7 per cent men and 24.4 per cent women found habitual of it in Maharashtra.(File photo)

A 2016-17 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) has found Maharashtra replacing Goa in terms of the lowest prevalence of tobacco smoking, according to a survey of 74,037 people in the country, including 3,141 from Maharashtra. From 2009-10 to 2016-17, the prevalence of smoking in Maharashtra dropped to 3.8 per cent, followed by Goa, which is at 4.2 per cent.

While the tobacco prevalence has dipped from 31.4 to 26.6 per cent among adults in the last seven years across the state, what is worrying is the rise in teenagers consuming tobacco products. The latest GATS study found that tobacco consumption has risen from 2.9 per cent youngsters, aged 15-17, in 2010 to 5.5 per cent youngster in 2017. National figures, however, show a decline in youngsters taking to tobacco. Across Maharashtra, 24 million people are estimated to consume tobacco.

“The state is lacking in implementation of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). We need to understand if stress is driving youngsters towards tobacco or is it fascination. I see IT and banking professionals inclined more towards smoking,” said state Health Minister Deepak Sawant, adding that the health department has told the education department and police to spread awareness and take stringent action against sale of tobacco to minors and sale of smokeless tobacco.

The latest GATS survey, carried between August 2016 and February 2017, surveyed 1,624 women and 1,517 men. It found that one in three men and one in six women consume tobacco. The age of initiation into tobacco consumption is also coming down to — 15 year olds, despite a collective fall in tobacco intake.

A state tobacco control committee has been formed to bring tobacco consumption down by 30 per cent. Across Maharashtra, 6 per cent men and 1.4 per cent women surveyed smoked tobacco. But those consuming smokeless tobacco — areca nut, khaini, zarda, pan masala — are much higher with 31.7 per cent men and 24.4 per cent women found habitual of it in Maharashtra.

“Smokeless tobacco has been banned in the state since 2012 but we still find it available in small pan shops. Police must take action against sale of smokeless tobacco vendors,” said Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, head and neck oncosurgeon. Khaini and gutkha, specifically, are most commonly used, with 15.5 per cent and 8.6 per cent adults consuming it respectively. Despite a ban, khaini’s consumption has increased in last seven years among other smokeless tobacco — from 14.5 to 15.5 per cent.

“What is significant is increase in average monthly spending on cigarettes and bidis. It is majorly due to increase in taxation,” said Sulabha Parasuraman, who headed the survey with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). She suggested that the increase in cost of tobacco may lead to decrease in consumption. From 2010, monthly expenditure on cigarette has risen from Rs 778 to Rs 1,028, and for bidis, from Rs 170 to Rs 255.

“It is necessary for schools to be sensitised. The global target is reduction in consumption by 30 per cent by 2025,” said Dr Sadhana Tayade, joint director, Directorate of Health Services.

According to Dr P C Gupta, director of Healis Sekhsaria Institute of Public Health, even e-cigarettes, popular among youngsters, need stringent legislation for a ban. “There have been several studies to prove their toxic effect,” said Gupta. Maharashtra is in process of introducing a notification to ban e-cigarettes.

Arun Jha, economic advisor to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Friday, said the Centre was also set to draft a notification on e-cigarettes. In Maharashtra, 2 lakh people have enrolled to quit tobacco, of which 20,000 quit tobacco habit in cessation centres. Under COTPA, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and state tobacco control cell have collected Rs 10.8 lakh in fines and seized banned smokeless tobacco worth Rs 14 lakh this year.

