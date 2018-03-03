Maharashtra has highest allocation of bank credit in the country

Among the top 10 states in terms of quantum of credit allocation, Andhra Pradesh recorded the fastest growth at 13.42 per cent. (Representational image) Among the top 10 states in terms of quantum of credit allocation, Andhra Pradesh recorded the fastest growth at 13.42 per cent. (Representational image)

Maharashtra is the state with the highest allocation of bank credit in India but the growth in the six months till December was one of the lowest, shows data released by the Reserve Bank of India. Total bank credit in Maharashtra at the end of December was Rs 23.16 lakh crore, almost 28 per cent of the country’s total, given the state’s prominence as the country’s financial capital.

This was a growth of 2.91 per cent from the number at the end of June, the data shows. Overall bank credit stood at Rs 83 lakh crore at the end of December, up 6.1 per cent from six months earlier. Among the top 10 states in terms of quantum of credit allocation, Andhra Pradesh recorded the fastest growth at 13.42 per cent. It was followed by Kerala at almost 10 per cent.

Maharashtra did not fare well in terms of deposits increase. Growth in the six months to December was 1.02 per cent. Deposits at the end of December stood at Rs 21.60 lakh crore in the state, about 20 per cent of the country’s total. Bank deposits in India as a whole stood at 83 lakh crore, up 2.83 per cent from six months earlier. Deposit growth was the highest in Andhra Pradesh among the top 10 states at 7.53 per cent, still lagging credit growth.

With gross domestic product growth rebounding to 7.2 per cent in the December quarter, credit growth is expected to accelerate. For funding this, banks need to ensure deposits grow faster too. That’s why some of them are increasing rates on term deposits.

