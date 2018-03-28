Maharashtra has become leader in domestic, foreign investments: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Assembly, “In just two years, we have completed the process of 2,320 MoUs with investments of Rs 3.83 lakh crore… and employment generation of 12.76 lakh.” (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the Legislative Assembly, “In just two years, we have completed the process of 2,320 MoUs with investments of Rs 3.83 lakh crore… and employment generation of 12.76 lakh.” (File)

The economic reforms undertaken by the state government has helped in giving Maharashtra the status of a leader in both domestic and foreign investments and the state has overtaken its nearest competitors Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in this regard, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

He told the Legislative Assembly, “In just two years, we have completed the process of 2,320 MoUs with investments of Rs 3.83 lakh crore… and employment generation of 12.76 lakh.”

In foreign direct investments (FDI), the state has left others way behind, he said, adding that the last three years have seen the state retaining a clear edge over other states by attracting the highest FDI. In 2015-16, Maharashtra received 23 per cent of the total FDI, in 2016-17 it was 45.24 per cent and in current year 2017-18 (till now) it has clocked 32 per cent, he said.

Citing statistics, which has been acknowledged by the RBI and Niti Aayog, the chief minister said, “It has always been our endeavour to enhance growth through new initiatives to provide both conventional and non-conventional avenues for creation of jobs for youths.”

Today, Maharashtra with 32 per cent FDI is way ahead of the number two and three states. The second best state has almost 15 to 20 per cent less FDI compared to Maharashtra, he said. The state has set an ambitious target of a trillion dollar economy by 2025 and was working towards that direction with GSDP at ten per cent and above.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App