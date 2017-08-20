H1N1 cases see a dip but dengue still on the rise

As cases of H1N1 have witnessed a significant decline, from 413 in July to 72 recorded so far, cases of suspected dengue infections remain high in the city. Between August 1 and 15, the public health department confirmed 49 dengue infections and is monitoring 839 other suspected dengue cases across public hospitals in Mumbai.

“Fever cases are on the rise. Advisory for people is to avoid self medication, take ample rest, drink plenty of fluids and consult a doctor, if fever does not subside,” said Dr Minni Khetarpal, deputy executive health officer with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the first fortnight of August, 4,339 fever cases were treated in BMC hospitals. With figures from private sectors, the count is expected to be threefold.

The data analysed by BMC, Byculla, Worli, Jogeshwari, Juhu koliwada, Goregaon, Kurla, Chandivali, Bhandup, and Kanjurmarg have shown higher incidence of dengue infections as compared to regions in South Mumbai. Insecticide department has claimed the incidence of dengue is higher in areas where indoor breeding of mosquitoes is ignored. Aedes Aegypti mosquito, the carrier of dengue infection, is known to breed in fresh water, mainly below flower pots, drums, refrigerator plates and on tarpaulin sheets.

Malaria cases have been higher in areas where outdoor water retention is common, such as Parel, Sewri, Dharavi, Kalachowki, Mulund, Matunga labour camp, Borivali, Kandivali and Dahisar.

Additionally, this month the public health department has recorded at least three cases of cholera infection in Dharavi and Trombay. All the patients were minors. In Trombay, an eight-year-old girl was tested positive for cholera, while in Dharavi two girls, aged 9 and 5, were diagnosed.

Officials claimed to have taken all necessary precautions: inspected the drinking water supply and distributed additional chlorine tablets to locals. “Water works department has also been notified to seal leakages and check all supply pipelines,” added Khetarpal.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App