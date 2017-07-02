GST will open more job options, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

The demographic advantage in Maharashtra will benefit the employment sector following enforcement of GST, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Addressing the 68th Chartered Accountants Day celebrations in Mumbai, he said: “The human skill resources gives the state an additional edge as GST promises to open doors for higher employment generation in several core sectors.”

The chartered accountants will have a vital role to play in the implementation of the GST, he said addressing the gathering. The programme was organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

“We are blessed with a lot of competent manpower. We have a demographic advantage. The GST will help us avail the opportunity more efficiently to channelise the human resources in the larger interest of the state and the country more effectively and efficiently,” Fadnavis said.

“I am confident the GST would be yet another important step towards generating more employment in Maharashtra and India,” he added.

Fadnavis said: “If we trace the trajectory of developed nations, it is evident they eliminated trade barriers and adopted the single market. The GST is good and simple tax. Maharashtra will benefit most from this tax.”

