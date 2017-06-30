GRP arrests 3 with arms

Three persons were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Dadar, on Wednesday morning for carrying pistols and ammunition hidden in a gunny bag and railway officials have ruled out a terror angle as of now. Officials said they could arrive at a conclusion only after the suspects reveal the reasons for carry the same.

On Wednesday, Ravindra Pawar, a software engineer from Kurla, was arrested, along with two friends for carrying two country made pistols, two magazines and 22 live bullets inside the gunny bag filled with wheat. Pawar and his friend Sunil Ahirwar, who had come from Jhansi by the Punjab Mail, were held by the police after they tried avoiding the luggage scanner at platform number 8 of the station.

“The suspects have claimed to be possessing licence of the arms they had. They said the pistols they carried are hardly of any value and are available at a cost of Rs 5,000-6,000 in the market. While Ahirwar works at the administration department in the domestic airport in Mumbai, Anil Yadav, the third accomplice, works in Azamgarh. The cause of carrying the ammunition can be understood after interrogation. As of now, the terror angle has been ruled out,” a senior GRP officer from Dadar said.

