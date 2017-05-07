Maharashtra govt’s Rs 50 lakh incentive for group farming

The state government is ready to provide financial incentives through integrated schemes up to Rs 50 lakh to farmers to encourage group farming to make agriculture economical and double the farm income.

At Khandvi village in Buldhana district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who on Saturday toured districts of Buldhana and Yavatmal to review water conservation projects, held interactive sessions with farmers to explain group farming model. Urging small and marginal farmers to join the model, he said: “In every village, at least 20 farmers with a cumulative total land holding of 100 acres should come together for farming…”

“The state government can provide financial and logistic support complete with crop pattern and scientific farm practices to ensure double production of crops to help farmers,” he added.

The government’s group farming model is to minimise losses incurred by the small and marginal farmers with land holding less than 2 hectares. The chief minister reassured farmers that the ongoing Jalyukta Shivar works would be completed before the onset of monsoon. The additional water storing structures would help them to go for multiple crops.

At Gadegaon in Buldhana, he interacted with villagers to ascertain the progress and impact of farm ponds. At village Kurd (Buldhana), he monitored a water conservation project that can hold 5 TMC water. The project incurred a cost of Rs 4 lakh. In adjoining Asalgaon village, he reviewed the housing for poor project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In both the districts taluka-wise review meetings were held to discuss progress of every scheme with CEOs of municipal councils, and district and taluka level officials. The schemes discussed included Jalyukta Shivar, affordable housing for poor, crop loan disbursements, farm ponds and relief and rehabilitation projects.

