Maharashtra govt unveils plans to explain how Rs 20,000-cr measures have been taken for small, marginal farmers

The state government on Friday unveiled plans and policies, along with expenditure and beneficiaries, to substantiate how welfare measures in agriculture and irrigation worth Rs 20,000 crore have been undertaken to address small and marginal farmers in Maharashtra.

The sum is apart from the Rs 25,000 crore set aside for agriculture reforms in the state and Rs 26,000 crore allocated for 26 mega irrigation projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Yojana.

At an internal meeting to discuss the farmers’ strike, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed concern stating that the protest would thwart the developmental programmes undertaken for the farmers.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App