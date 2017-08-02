Maharashtra govt to take flats on rent for 175 legislators

A day after the ceiling of a flat collapsed in Manora, at the MLA hostel located in Nariman Point, the state government has sought to rent fully furnished flats for 175 legislators in south and central Mumbai. On Monday, a portion of the ceiling of flat no 125 of D Wing of the Manora hostel collapsed. No one was hurt as the flat was unoccupied. It had been allotted to NCP legislator Satish Patil.

According to the Maharashtra Legislative Secretariat that has published advertisements seeking rental properties, it has sought offers from interested parties about fully furnished flats measuring about 450-550 square feet carpet area in south and central Mumbai. Preference will be given for flats in areas such as Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Wadala and Dadar.

The 175 flats are required on a rental basis for a period of two to three years with facilities such as lift, parking and other modern amenities. After the issue was raised in the Assembly on Monday, CM Devendra Fadnavis had admitted that the hostel building is in a dilapidated condition and promised to provide alternative accommodation. Fadnavis also said the government is considering paying a monthly rent to legislators in case it fails to find accommodation for them.

