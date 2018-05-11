Maharashtra govt to take action against over 500 unrecognised schools; Pune district has 66 of them

Of the 568 unrecognised schools in the state, 479 are primary schools and 89 are secondary schools, according to U-DISE, a database of information about schools in India. (Representational Image) Of the 568 unrecognised schools in the state, 479 are primary schools and 89 are secondary schools, according to U-DISE, a database of information about schools in India. (Representational Image)

Over 500 schools in Maharashtra are either unrecognised or are running without mandatory permissions, the state government has said. It has also warned parents against admitting their children to such schools. Pune district has 66 unrecognised schools, the third highest in the state. Thane district has the highest number of unrecognised schools in the state — 129 — followed by Mumbai (in municipal corporation limits), with 113 such schools.

Of the 568 unrecognised schools in the state, 479 are primary schools and 89 are secondary schools, according to U-DISE, a database of information about schools in India.

While the education department declares the list of unrecognised schools every year, this year, it has decided to take action against the errant schools. The government has asked education officers across the state to visit schools in their area and confirm if they have completed the formalities required to be recognised as a school by the education department. The officers have also been asked to shut down schools that have not followed the rules.

“Until now, we used to publish the names of these schools in newspapers… but there is a possibility that parents may miss the notice. This year, the department has been instructed to put up large hoardings outside these schools to declare that the school is unauthorised. A board will also be put up on the chowk leading up to the school… in a rural area, the board will be put up at the local panchayat office,” said Sharad Gosavi, deputy director of primary education, Maharashtra.

The education department has also asked its officials to furnish proof of the action they have taken against the errant schools. On Thursday, Gosavi’s office staff made calls to district education officers and asked them to send photos of the boards put up outside schools that have been identified as unauthorised. Education officers who failed to send these pictures were reprimanded and asked to do so immediately.

“We have been gathering data about unrecognised schools for the last couple of years and sending them notice, so it’s possible that some of these schools may have applied for permission and received it later… that’s why it is important for local district education officers to send us their data, after verification, so it gives us an exact idea of how many unauthorised schools are there in the state and their current status. Since the admission process to schools starts in May, it is imperative that these notices are put up as soon as possible, so that parents are warned,” said Gosavi.

The final list of unauthorised schools has not been confirmed, as all district officials are yet to send their report to the state education department. When asked for a list of schools within civic body limits that are unrecognised, Dhananjay Pardeshi, deputy education officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s education board, said it was still being prepared. “… Our officers have been asked to send the information on a war footing… we will ensure the list is sent immediately,” he said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App