Maharashtra Govt to start work on Rs 1 lakh crore infra projects

The state government has decided to start work on mega infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore this year.

“We are working to fast-track the projects to get rid of the mismatch between rapid urbanisation and rising infrastructure demands,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. “We have earned appreciation from Niti Aayog for undertaking big-ticket projects worth Rs 5.96 lakh crore across sectors,” he added.

The chief minister was addressing the conclave, Progressive Maharashtra: Leap Frogging to $ trillion economy in year 2025. The conclave was organised by FICCI in Mumbai.

While announcing that work order for the 21.8-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be issued in the next 15-20 days, Fadnavis said, “This will be the biggest sea link between Sewri and Nhava Sheva. It will connect the island city of Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.”

