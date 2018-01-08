Maharashtra govt to pitch Jalyukta Shivar, Samruddhi Corridor at February summit

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

THE Maharashtra government will display two of its flagship projects, Jalyukta Shivar and Samruddhi (Prosperity) Corridor, at the Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018 summit in Mumbai next month.

The projects have been chosen after deliberations with a stated objective to market the two models to global players. Apart from exploring the investments prospects, the larger focus of giving these models centre stage is to highlight the larger objective of bridging the divide between the urban and rural.

These are the two models the government believes would help in bringing greater economic growth and prosperity to the state through agro-industries.

The government has constituted a team of officials to work on the three-day Magnetic Maharashtra conclave scheduled to be held from February 18 to 20.

A senior official in the state government said, “In conventional terms, if we talk of economic summit, often we equate it with financial investments and GSDP growth. But over the years individual states are using the forum to promote and show their indigenous models. While financial investments will remain integral aspect of the summit, greater impetus would be given to portray the projects which government believes would help people.”

The objective of the government to accord top priority to Jalyukta Shivar and Samruddhi Corridor is also to get acceptability of the projects beyond the state.

Speaking about Jalyukta Shivar last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It is one of the best welfare models, which has not only elicited maximum public participation but also is driven by the people. It has set the momentum for higher agriculture growth and income to farmers.”

Jalyukta Shivar is a low-budget project. In the last three years, 2 lakh small works have been completed under the project with budget not exceeding Rs 4,500 crore.

Unlike Jalyukta Shivar, Samruddhi Corridor is more complex with the process of land acquisition under way. The two-phase project envisages an eight-lane, 706-km stretch between Nagpur and Mumbai. It is called the Nagpur-Mumbai Super-communication Expressway. The estimated cost is Rs 46,000 crore.

“Prosperity Corridor would be promoted at the Magnetic Maharashtra to explore multiple business and IT ventures and investments across 24 districts of state. The state wants to explore investments in medical centres, education, skill development, agro-industries and food processing among others at the proposed undeveloped townships along the corridor.”

During his visit to South Korea last year, the Chief Minister got the nod for a Rs 35,000-crore loan for the Expressway.

The development of 25 townships (nodes) would require greater fund mobilisation.

