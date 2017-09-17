Maharashtra govt to hold plantation conclave

Representational Image Representational Image

To create more awareness about tree plantation and river cleaning and rejuvenation in an attempt to make it a public movement, the state government has decided to organise a “tree plantation conclave” at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. The conclave is aimed at highlighting the state’s mission to plant 50 crore saplings by 2019 and river cleaning and rejuvenation.

State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said it will be the first tree plantation conclave in the country. Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will preside over the conclave and it will be attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation, Women and Child Development Minister Pankaja Munde, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with dignitaries from banking, finance and industrial sectors.

“All these people have an influential following in the public. Considering it, we asked them to join these two causes that would help fast-track the process,” Mungantiwar said. Those attending the conclave would create a symbolic human wall during the event as part of working together on the tree plantation and river rejuvenation initiatives. Sand artists will present their art on both causes and all attendees will take an oath on the two issues.

“Isha foundation has started a rally for the river campaign. In 2006, it launched a program to increase the forest and green cover in Tamil Nadu. Many people and volunteers have joined Isha foundation in Maharashtra as well. We will create a public movement with their help,” said Mungatiwar.

On July 1, 2017, a tree plantation drive was organised in Navi Mumbai to plant four crore trees across the state. At the event, Fadnavis had said a tree plantation initiative would be taken up on a large scale on both sides of the rivers in a joint effort with the Isha Foundaton. “The conclave is the first step towards fast-tracking the tree plantation and river rejuvenation programmes and to create a public movement with help of dignitaries,” Mungantiwar said.

The river campaign was welcomed in Navi Mumbai by Mayor Sudhakar Sonawane. Sadhguru said there is flooding in some parts and drought in other parts. “We need to change our personal thinking to change the current scenario,” he said.

