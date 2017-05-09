Maharashtra govt to give Rs 7,200 crore to BMC every year after octroi abolition, says Mungantiwar

Sudhir Mungantiwar with Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Monday. (Source: Dilip Kagda) Sudhir Mungantiwar with Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Monday. (Source: Dilip Kagda)

The state government will provide Rs 7,200 crore with eight per cent increase every year as compensation to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) following the abolition of octroi and enforcement of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1, 2017. The total amount the state will incur following the abolition of local body tax in the municipal councils across Maharashtra works out to Rs 14,200 crore.

At a meeting held in Matoshree, state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and reassured him that the government would provide adequate compensation in advance to the BMC every year. The state has also decided to send its final draft proposal to make amendments in the present laws for Thackeray’s consideration. The draft Bill will be discussed and adopted in the special session of the state legislative Assembly to be held between May 20 and 22.

Mungantiwar said, “The meeting with Thackeray was to dispel some apprehensions related to the allocation of funds to the BMC post GST. The state is committed to provide

Rs 7,200 crore to the BMC with eight per cent increase every year. We have decided to send the draft to Thackeray tonight. It would be followed by another meeting on Tuesday morning.”

At the meeting, Thackeray conveyed that the BMC should not be held hostage to the state government or left at the Centre’s mercy as income generated from octroi facilitates the functioning of the civic body that carries out development work in the city. In absence of octroi, the assured amount commensurate with that generated in the BMC will have to be matched by the government in advance every year.

A senior Sena MP said, “We are not against GST. We have already supported the GST in Parliament, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We just want the government to provide the assured matching grants to run the BMC following the abolition of octroi after GST’s enforcement.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already held discussions with the Union finance minister to elicit maximum compensation for the state, including local bodies and the BMC, post GST. Sources said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has assured him that Maharashtra’s concern would be adequately addressed.

The chief minister, who was in Delhi on Monday, discussed various state issues, including GST, with the ministries concerned. While conceding the state’s demand to accept 2015-16 fiscal as the base, a compensation amount would be worked out and extended to Maharashtra for the next five years.

The state government has indicated that it will continue to provide financial support to the local municipal councils and BMC every year beyond the time period. The advance payments for the BMC would be facilitated after the GST is implemented.

