Maharashtra govt to focus on three mega projects to make inroads in rural, urban areas

The BJP-led state government has decided to focus on three mega projects in the new year. The concerns and challenges of the 2019 Assembly and Parliament elections clearly on its mind, the government believes the completion of these projects would help the party make inroads in both urban and rural areas. High on the agenda of the government is the Nagpur-Mumbai Supercommunication Expressway (also called Samruddhi Corridor) worth Rs 46,000 crore, 22 lakh houses under Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna and the farmers’ loan waiver.

“The government has issued strict guidelines to expedite the work on the 706-km, eight-lane road stretched across 10 districts of Maharashtra. In 2019, the government wants the road to become operational. But they have reconciled that the developments of 25 nodes (townships) can be taken up in second phase,” said an official.

For the Nagpur-Mumbai Supercommunication Expressway, having got the support of all major political parties, including alliance partner Shiv Sena, the government believes the land acquisition process can be expedited with greater people partnership. The process of loan waiver is expected to be completed by January 2018.

“Our estimate is 69 lakh farmers will get the loan waiver, which would cross Rs 30,000 crore. The state’s model is being watched by the Centre, especially to bring in greater accountability in the functioning of financial institutions,” said a secretary in the cooperation and marketing department.

Affordable housing and shelter of all promised in 2014 will require greater effort by the Centre and the state government, said officials. “We have set a very ambitious target of 10 lakh houses in urban areas and 12 lakh houses in rural areas. We have just 18 months to meet the target, which is a formidabe challenge,” said an official.

