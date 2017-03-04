Maharashtra govt spends only 45 per cent of budgetary allocation

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said there is no need to spend the funds without proper planning just because they are available. Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said there is no need to spend the funds without proper planning just because they are available.

The Maharashtra government has spent only 45 per cent of the total budgetary allocation for the year 2016-17, a data released by the Finance Department has revealed. The state government’s budget for the year 2016-17 was Rs 3.04 lakh crore. However, the actual funds received by all the departments stood at Rs 2.06 lakh crore. Of the total amount of Rs 2.06 lakh crore, Rs 1.38 lakh crore were spent on various schemes, the data said, adding, the figure works out to be 45.63 per cent of the total budget.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said there is no need to spend the funds without proper planning just because they are available. “There are some technical difficulties in spending funds despite it’s availability. We have saved money this time due to the financial discipline,” said the Minister. The Budget for the year 2017-18 will be presented on March 18.

According to the data, the environment department has spent lowest at (7.76 per cent), housing (8.66 per cent), water resources (11.45 per cent), Public Works Department (12.30 per cent). The school education department has spent the highest 74.78 per cent of funds followed by medical education department at 73.53 per cent, agriculture and dairy development department has spent 71.61 per cent, while technical education department has spent 71.45 per cent, the data said.

There are a few departments that have spent more than 50 per cent funds including Urban Development (55.84 per cent), Rural Development (55.76 per cent), Social Justice (54.81 per cent), Public health (64.47 per cent), women and child (64.64 per cent), Marathi language (52.14 per cent). The officials from the finance department admitted that due to the less expenditure, the government schemes have not been implemented properly.