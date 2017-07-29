Maharashtra govt should probe penguin project: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

The state government should order a special investigation team (SIT) probe in the development plans of the Byculla zoo and the penguin project which was undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, BJP (MLA) Ashish Shelar demanded on Friday.

While alleging that project cost escalated from Rs 140 crore to Rs 450 crore, Shelar said, “There is documentary proof to suggest violations in the deal struck in the penguin project.”

Instead of six penguins, eight were purchased and one of them was bacteria infected, he added. The company which was given the contract for the penguins had no experience and dealt in road contracts, he added.

The zoo had imported eight penguins out of which one died in Byculla zoo. Later, the penguins were provided with a special climate-controlled enclosure at the zoo.

