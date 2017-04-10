Maharashtra govt senior official suffers cardiac arrest, dies

A senior official of the Maharashtra government, Pravin Shinde, 48, who was serving as the Additional Collector of Thane district, died after a cardiac arrest at his residence in Nerul on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife and two children. Shinde’s last rites were performed in the afternoon.

Shinde, a native of Sangli in Western Maharashtra, had begun his administrative career as a Deputy Collector in Nashik. He later served with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA) and as the Collector of Raigad district. He was also an Officer on Special Duty in former education minister Rajendra Darda’s office. He was only recently transferred as Thane’s Additional Collector.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now