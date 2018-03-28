Maharashtra govt scraps liquor permit for banquets, conferences

The Excise department has argued that the use of commercial liquor licences for serving alcohol at banquets and conference facilities violates the Bombay Foreign Liquor Rules (Representational Image) The Excise department has argued that the use of commercial liquor licences for serving alcohol at banquets and conference facilities violates the Bombay Foreign Liquor Rules (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra government has launched a major crackdown against luxury hotels in Mumbai after a probe found many of them allegedly using a commercial liquor permit to serve liquor for corporate events and conferences at banquet venues.

According to information, the state government has scrapped about 20 commercial liquor permits issued to such establishments over the last few days.

The Excise department has argued that the use of commercial liquor licences for serving alcohol at banquets and conference facilities violates the Bombay Foreign Liquor Rules, “causing a severe loss to the state’s exchequer”. It has said the “sale and distribution of alcohol for such facilities requires a one-day permit or temporary club licences”. The Excise department charges a hefty fee for issuing such temporary licences.

On January 6, 2018, Maharashtra Excise Commissioner Ashwini Joshi issued a circular, directing department officials to act against establishments found violating the norm, launching a citywide crackdown against such five-star establishments.

A senior Excise department official said, “On average, banquet venues in such five-star facilities are booked for 200 days in a year. With a fee of Rs 10,000 charged for issuance of one-day licences, the total revenue payable to the government is Rs 20 lakh or more. On the other hand, commercial liquor licences meant for bars and liquor serving hotels can be obtained for a one-time fee of Rs 6 lakh or less.”

The department issued showcause notices to all found violating the rule, following which a process of granting hearings to those being acted against was undertaken.

Mumbai (city) Collector Sampada Mehta, who is the overseeing authority for excise activities in South and Central Mumbai, has ordered permanent revocation of liquor permits issued for five luxury banqueting facilities.

