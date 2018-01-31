Maharashtra govt relaxes rules on redevelopment of leased land in state

While the relaxation was introduced for such land tenures across the state, senior government officials said the financial capital, which has the highest number of such lands, would be impacted the most. (In picture: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis) While the relaxation was introduced for such land tenures across the state, senior government officials said the financial capital, which has the highest number of such lands, would be impacted the most. (In picture: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis)

Nine months after rolling out a policy to unlock more buildable areas in space-starved Mumbai, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday relaxed some of its provisions.

On April 13, 2017, the government had permitted private redevelopment or renewal of housing societies or commercial establishments allotted lands on lease or occupancy rights basis.

While retaining this plan to monetise its land parcels, the state cabinet on Tuesday eased some of the premiums to be collected in lieu of development rights.

While the relaxation was introduced for such land tenures across the state, senior government officials said the financial capital, which has the highest number of such lands, would be impacted the most. In the island city of Mumbai, where land prices command a premium, the government has granted 1,282 long-term leases, of which 691 are up for renewal.

In the suburbs of Mumbai, the government has granted other 1,500-odd leases. Besides leased lands, the policy is applicable to 3,000-odd housing societies allotted lands on occupancy rights basis in Mumbai, and 17,000 others elsewhere in the state.

While the government had earlier imposed a universal additional premium of 25 per cent of the Ready Reckoner (RR) value for a property for residential, commercial or industrial redevelopment, it has now rolled back the provision in case of redevelopments where premium on additional floor space is already levied by the

municipality.

RR values are market values of the property determined by the government every year. Contending that the premiums levied were making the redevelopment unviable, several housing societies from Mumbai (suburbs) had earlier stepped up the demand for withdrawal of the premiums.

On Sunday, representatives of about 150 such housing societies had come together in Kurla to raise the demand.

However, the government said it will collect an additional 10 per cent premium in cases where additional building rights in the form of transferable development right are utilised. The relaxation introduced Tuesday would also be applicable to the development of such lands for educational and religious purposes, where a 12.5 per cent premium had been proposed.

Incidentally, the policy allows regularisation of cases where redevelopment of lease lands had been undertaken without prior consent of the government.

A penalty, amounting to an additional premium of 5 per cent of RR values, will be levied in all such cases. In the island city of Mumbai, where a number of lease grants exist from the pre-Independence era, the Mumbai Collector’s office had found several cases where third party rights and redevelopment had been carried out without the government’s consent.

A senior state official clarified that for cases where the lessee had illegally sold, transferred, or assigned the lease to another party, permission for any redevelopment would be processed only after payment of applicable income. While transfer or sale of tenancies or rehabilitation tenements will be permitted, the government has said the beneficiary would be required to pay a transfer or license fee.

Housing societies have also been objecting to the government’s condition that disallows developers or tenants of such projects to mortgage the land or tenements without prior consent of the government. The government has retained the condition.

While making the Collector the decision-making authority in cases where there was no change of use and redevelopment was in consonance with development control regulations, the government has ruled that the Collector would have to seek the government’s prior sanction before validating any redevelopment proposal.

The government has also clarified that the land tenure would continue to remain leasehold and the terms and conditions imposed at the time of allotment of the lease would continue to be in place even after the redevelopment.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had earlier come down heavily on the government for mismanagement of revenue lands leased to private institutions and trusts.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App