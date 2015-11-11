Maharashtra govt ready with open space policy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Even as the new policy on open spaces was approved by the improvements committee on Monday, opinion among sections in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and public remained divided over the policy. Citizen groups emphasised that although the civic body was doing away with the caretaker policy, at least 11 public grounds continue to remain under the “caretaker” clause.

As per the new policy, to be tabled in the general body meeting, every public space will be up for adoption.

There are 1,068 open plots that can be taken up for adoption. As many as 458 plots have been given for adoption.

According to an Observer Research Foundation (ORF) report, the new policy lacks clear objectives and fails to address issues at hand, citizen groups said.

“The main objective of the proposed policy was stated as control of pollution and improvement of air quality in the city,” said Sayli Udas Mankikar, research fellow with ORF.

“Ideally, objectives of such a policy should speak of universal access, inclusiveness of the public, urban greening and improved safety and security. There must be a comprehensive needs assessment study at the city and ward level followed by consultation of stakeholders to form the basis of the policy,” she added.

On Monday, following the Sena-BJP push for the policy in the improvements committee, several citizen groups wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene. Nitin Kareer, principal secretary, urban development (UD) department, said the UD has neither issued any direction on the policy to BMC nor intervened at this stage. “It has still not become a policy yet. Once it is passed in the general body meeting, and if our intervention is needed, only then will the UD issue any direction,” Kareer said.

In 2007, after protests from citizen groups, the controversial caretaker policy, which allows construction on 20 per cent of the land under open spaces, was stalled. The purpose of the new Recreational Ground (RG)/ Playground (PG) policy is to eliminate the “caretaker” clause.

“But there is no plan to retrieve the land already under the caretaker policy,” Mankikar said. Additionally, open spaces under the adoption policy can be upgraded to the caretaker system, if an application was given prior to December 31, 2014. According to data provided by BMC, there are 121 plots that meet this requirement”

“It is the duty of the civic body to maintain open spaces and develop recreational facilities for citizens. Why should citizens be asked to pay exorbitant fees when they are entitled to enjoy open spaces for free,” Devendra Amberkar, leader of Opposition, said.

Average annual budget of the BMC for maintenance of open spaces is Rs 200 crores.

With availability of Rs 36 lakh per plot per year, the opponents of the policy questioned the need to give out these plots to other organisations and associations for maintenance.

Raju Pednekar, local corporator from Shiv Sena said, “This is a good policy because housing associations are given the opportunity to maintain open spaces. This can lead to a greater involvement of the public.”

